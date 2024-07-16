Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALBGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Albemarle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Albemarle has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Albemarle to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,584,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.50. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $90.32 and a fifty-two week high of $239.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.32.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

