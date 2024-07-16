Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Albemarle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Albemarle has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Albemarle to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,584,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.50. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $90.32 and a fifty-two week high of $239.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.32.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

