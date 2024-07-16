Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.97

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.97 and last traded at $75.88, with a volume of 145408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 78.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.