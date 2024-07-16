Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Shares of AAP stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.91. 83,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,202. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,540,000 after acquiring an additional 626,294 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $1,172,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $3,363,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $1,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

