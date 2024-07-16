Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $635.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $603.33.

ADBE opened at $565.71 on Friday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $505.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.00. The firm has a market cap of $250.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,174 shares of company stock worth $15,120,796. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 905.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 154,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $78,591,000 after acquiring an additional 138,795 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,495 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 60,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

