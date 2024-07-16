Achain (ACT) Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week

Achain (ACT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $270.18 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000930 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001559 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

