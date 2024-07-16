Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ABEO. StockNews.com downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ABEO opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $9.01.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abeona Therapeutics

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri bought 10,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri bought 10,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leila Alland bought 11,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $51,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,857 shares in the company, valued at $390,256.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 42,758 shares of company stock valued at $154,047. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $7,420,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 553,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

