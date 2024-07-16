A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRK opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $826.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.56). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $583,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,903.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $583,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,903.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,853.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,948 shares of company stock worth $1,996,353. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

