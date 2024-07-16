6,823 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after purchasing an additional 63,942 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.75. 670,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.11. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

