60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,900 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 323,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXTP

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:SXTP opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.