3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Up 0.5%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.69 and last traded at $103.21. Approximately 1,051,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,309,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.72.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

