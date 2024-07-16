3,593 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,593 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LPX. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LPX traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $86.68. 839,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,838. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average of $78.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.