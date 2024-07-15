Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$95.00 at Eight Capital

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WPM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Veritas Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of WPM opened at C$81.21 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$52.15 and a twelve month high of C$81.43. The stock has a market cap of C$36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.99.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 53.74%. The company had revenue of C$400.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$391.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.8465017 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.02%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.50, for a total transaction of C$153,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,850. In related news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total transaction of C$6,934,433.00. Also, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.50, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at C$68,850. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,660 shares of company stock worth $11,281,465. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

