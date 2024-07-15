Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives $7.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WNEB

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $155.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 168,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 397,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.