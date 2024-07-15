Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE WIW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.72. 793,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,304. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
