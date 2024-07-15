Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE WIW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.72. 793,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,304. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIW. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $8,448,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1,085.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 161,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 147,944 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 80.6% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 199,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 89,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.