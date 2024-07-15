Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Shares Sold by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. reduced its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 498,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.75. 79,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,621. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.