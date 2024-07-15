Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.69

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.69 and last traded at $70.05, with a volume of 769275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

