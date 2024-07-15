Wedbush Raises CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target to $100.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CAVA Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.33.

NYSE:CAVA opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 205.49. CAVA Group has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $98.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $500,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $562,002.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,420,564 shares of company stock valued at $124,690,835 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,059,000 after purchasing an additional 942,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,840 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 995,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after acquiring an additional 492,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,222,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,532,000 after acquiring an additional 242,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

