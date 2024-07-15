WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 42,978 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,978 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 267,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 78,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,379 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,849,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,781,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,553,145. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.29.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

