WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,247,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,361,000 after purchasing an additional 256,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $443,844,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after acquiring an additional 388,390 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 730,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,049. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.85. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.11.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $8,421,976 in the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

