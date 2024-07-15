WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 528,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CION. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CION Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in CION Investment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,069,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 75,859 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 62.9% in the first quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 20.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CION Investment stock remained flat at $12.36 during trading on Friday. 197,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,702. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.19. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 12%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Activity at CION Investment

In related news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,758.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 3,210 shares of company stock worth $39,983 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

