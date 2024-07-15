WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IVW traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $95.76. 3,577,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,601. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

