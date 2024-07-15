Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Down 0.5%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $96.61 and last traded at $96.66. 2,095,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 11,249,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

The stock has a market cap of $176.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $493,715,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

