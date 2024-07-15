Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Cut to $297.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $322.00 to $297.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VMC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $277.08.

Shares of VMC opened at $252.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.53.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,688,000 after purchasing an additional 55,992 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7,049.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 47,727 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 21.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 30,160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,365,000 after acquiring an additional 539,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

