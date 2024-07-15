Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.7% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.44.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

V traded up $2.71 on Monday, hitting $268.45. 6,842,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,872,659. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.68 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $490.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

