Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.93 and last traded at $90.02. Approximately 1,920,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,371,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 33.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.