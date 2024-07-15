Verge Reaches Market Capitalization of $67.25 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Verge has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $67.25 million and $1.89 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,497.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.57 or 0.00616940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00113224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00036727 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.44 or 0.00255112 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00040619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00067867 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

