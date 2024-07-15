Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) CFO John P. Kiernan Sells 2,500 Shares

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,444.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,131,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,800,000 after purchasing an additional 391,346 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,645,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,189,000 after purchasing an additional 87,605 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,705,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,924,000 after purchasing an additional 135,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

