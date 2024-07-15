Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives $49.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

