Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $176.80

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $176.80 and last traded at $176.71, with a volume of 57925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.82.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.55.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.