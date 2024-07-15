VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Down 23.7% in June

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.04. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $142.51 and a 1-year high of $177.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

