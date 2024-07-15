Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.57. Upwork has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $16.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Upwork will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $46,368.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,496.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,337 shares of company stock worth $2,269,408. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,115,000 after buying an additional 770,088 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after buying an additional 1,589,693 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,082,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 977,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Upwork by 132.5% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 964,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after buying an additional 549,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

