Unizen Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. Unizen has a market cap of $56.60 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unizen token can now be purchased for $0.0960 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 947,625,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

