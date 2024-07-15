Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Announces Earnings Results

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUU traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 76,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,400. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

