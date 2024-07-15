Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,754 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Union Pacific by 12.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 9,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 12.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,616 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $1,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.22. 1,912,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,143. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

