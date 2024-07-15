Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 876,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,269 shares of company stock worth $542,855. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 221,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 38,859 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,673 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,264 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RARE traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $44.40. 187,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,905. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

