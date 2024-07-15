Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

TSN opened at $57.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,697,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,450,000 after buying an additional 128,274 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,605,000 after buying an additional 4,662,332 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,541,000 after buying an additional 606,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,647,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,325,000 after buying an additional 49,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after buying an additional 2,920,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

