TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.43

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 140320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $570.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.01 million. Equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 9,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $194,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $131,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,502 shares in the company, valued at $408,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 9,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $194,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,721 shares of company stock worth $2,339,678. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,051,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 125,810 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 934,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 86,112 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

