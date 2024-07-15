Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Lowered to $202.00 at Bank of America

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $214.00 to $202.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.89.

NYSE TRV opened at $211.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.78 and its 200 day moving average is $213.11.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

