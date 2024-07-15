Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$133.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$135.00 to C$132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$137.00 to C$132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Price Performance

TSE TIH opened at C$124.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.65. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$100.81 and a 52-week high of C$135.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$120.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$122.76. The stock has a market cap of C$10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.10). Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 6.125 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Free Report

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.