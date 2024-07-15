Toncoin Price Tops $7.57 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.57 or 0.00011913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion and approximately $262.48 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009281 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,563.44 or 0.99971731 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000942 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00071053 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,109,027,111 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,109,003,639.405036 with 2,506,952,683.155966 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.50373512 USD and is up 2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 458 active market(s) with $187,935,220.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

