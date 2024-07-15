Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 1.3%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.86. 4,352,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 26,098,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 415,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 150,247 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Tilray by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 204,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Tilray by 482.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

