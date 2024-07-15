ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Sells $212,213.38 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 119,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $212,213.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares in the company, valued at $427,979.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 400 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $708.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Patricia Nakache sold 29,363 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $61,075.04.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Patricia Nakache sold 22,967 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $48,460.37.

On Monday, May 13th, Patricia Nakache sold 75,217 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $154,947.02.

On Friday, May 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $306,120.35.

On Monday, May 6th, Patricia Nakache sold 109,934 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $209,973.94.

On Friday, May 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 300 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $540.00.

ThredUp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,548,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 362,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 33.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,707,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 127,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

