The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,647 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Williams Companies worth $36,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,205,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,922,000 after acquiring an additional 102,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 125,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,490,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,605. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.