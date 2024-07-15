The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,019 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $40,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock traded up $1.80 on Monday, reaching $213.40. 1,221,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.78 and a 200-day moving average of $213.11. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.67.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

