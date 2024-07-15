The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Raised by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 163.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 in the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE EL traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.04. 3,234,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,438. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.35. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $99.80 and a one year high of $193.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

