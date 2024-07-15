Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,665 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $70,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TXN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,088,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,832. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.58. The firm has a market cap of $183.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.