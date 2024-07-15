Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $274.00 at Citigroup

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $182.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.58.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $248.23 on Friday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

