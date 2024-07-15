Ternium (NYSE:TX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

TX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.33.

NYSE TX opened at $37.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29. Ternium has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.54. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ternium by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 248,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 50,743 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,481,000 after acquiring an additional 91,629 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Ternium by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 144,171 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

