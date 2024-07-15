Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance

NYSE EMF opened at $13.05 on Monday. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 124,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,414,000 after buying an additional 152,456 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 211,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 23.6% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 57,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.