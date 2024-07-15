TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 607 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,449,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,907,000 after buying an additional 138,202 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 6,657,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,523,000 after buying an additional 678,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VEA traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,815,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,495,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.